Man charged in stabbing in Columbus appears in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man charged in a stabbing in Columbus appeared in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday.
Adrian Roberts is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime.
Roberts was arrested in the stabbing of Gregory Hightower.
An officer was patrolling the area of Curtis Street near Nobile Street when she heard gunshots.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hightower suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.
According to police, the wound was severe enough that his intestines were protruding from his abdomen area.
Roberts was later arrested for the stabbing.
Roberts claimed he was defending himself after Hightower fired shots at him during an argument. In court, Hightower said he had never seen Roberts prior to the evening of the incident and no argument took place.
Hightower claimed that Roberts is always walking up and down the street starting trouble.
No bond was given, and the case was bound to Superior Court.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.