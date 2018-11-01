Man facing 300+ charges for alleged car break-ins; criminal activity in Columbus

By Chandler Morgan | November 1, 2018 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 1:34 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a string of car break-ins.

Romano Copeland arrested on October 18 around midnight and was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Police say Copeland broke into cars and stole multiple items including an AR-15.

He is also charged with the following offenses:

  • 141 counts of entering an automobile
  • 7 counts of criminal attempt entering an automobile
  • 2 counts of theft by taking (motor vehicle)
  • 145 counts of criminal possession for tools of crime during the commission of a crime 
  • 80 counts of criminal trespass

The car break-ins started in August.

