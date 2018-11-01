Man facing 300+ charges for alleged car break-ins; criminal activity in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a string of car break-ins.
Romano Copeland arrested on October 18 around midnight and was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer.
Police say Copeland broke into cars and stole multiple items including an AR-15.
He is also charged with the following offenses:
- 141 counts of entering an automobile
- 7 counts of criminal attempt entering an automobile
- 2 counts of theft by taking (motor vehicle)
- 145 counts of criminal possession for tools of crime during the commission of a crime
- 80 counts of criminal trespass
The car break-ins started in August.
