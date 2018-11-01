Police, MCSD determine Spencer High student suffers head wound as teacher broke up fight

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) New information has been released about what sent a Spencer High School special needs student to the hospital with a large gash in his head.
Last week, a parent alleged her son was thrown into a locker by a teacher during a fight between the teen and another student.
News Leader 9 has obtained court recordings as well as a copy of the supplemental incident report from the Columbus Police Department.
The investigating officer writes that while separating the two students, a teacher said he lost his footing (balance) and fell against the locker with the student, which led to the injury.
After an initial statement last week, the Muscogee County School District spokesperson reached out Tuesday to let us know the results of their investigation which reveal a similar description of the events.
The school district determined while trying to deescalate the fight, the student and teacher fell causing the teen to hit a locker.
The student’s mother said her son lives with epilepsy, which is an illness of the nervous system that’s defined by unpredictable seizures.
We've since learned he's back in the hospital recovering from one.
As for fall that led to his injury, no charges have been filed.
