Rabbis gather up traces of Pittsburgh victims for burial

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018, file photo, a casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life synagogue. A team of rabbis and volunteers has gone into the Tree of Life synagogue to gather up blood and other remains from the victims of the shooting rampage, in keeping with Jewish law that says the entire body must be buried. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (AP)