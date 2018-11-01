Severe Weather Risk Over; Showers Linger to Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a round of rain and storms rolled through the area this morning and early afternoon, we will continue to deal with some lingering showers during the overnight hours tonight and heading into Friday. Showers may stick around through the early part of the afternoon hours, and we should see conditions drying out after that. This should mean good weather for those high school football games, although conditions will be significantly cooler and breezier.
The weekend looks fantastic - highs in the 60s and lower 70s with plenty of sunshine Saturday, and only a slight increase in clouds on Sunday. Another storm system will get set to move in by early next week bringing a chance of showers on Monday and a round of rain and storms by Election Day. We will monitor this situation carefully for any severe weather concerns. Look for another cool-down by the middle and end of next week after this system moves out.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast- http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.