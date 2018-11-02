Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms visits Columbus for ‘Cufflinks and Pearls’ networking event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) Hundreds were in attendance for the annual Cufflinks and Pearls Networking Mixer at the Columbus RiverCenter For Performing Arts.
The mixer is one of many events leading up to the Fountain City Classic on Saturday. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took a trip to the Fountain City to be the keynote speaker for the event.
“This is a good visit for her. This is a good visit for me and we’re looking forward to a great weekend,” says Georgia House of Representative Calvin Smyre.
Bottoms' visit to Columbus came after meeting with Orpah Winfrey and Stacey Abrams as a part of Abram’s campaign for governor. The focus of Bottom’s speech in Columbus was voting in what she calls an important election.
“This is one of the most important elections in recent years. Election is important. When we look at an opportunity to change the landscape of our state, we know that that also changes the nation,” said Bottoms.
A number of business professionals were in attendance for the networking mixer designed to bridge the gap between experienced professionals and young people who are beginning their careers. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson awarded the Calvin Smyre Trailblazers Award for cutting a path and making a difference in Columbus.
“Who’s been shaking things up and changing the city for the betterment of the next generation. I’m very honored that they would even think of me. It really was something else. It was definitely an emotional evening,” said Tomlinson.
Organizers said what started as a small meeting where they could barely fill 40 seats has evolved into a networking event for hundreds to meet new people all across the peach state.
