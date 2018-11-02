Beautiful Start to the Weekend!

Monday should have a pretty similar forecast as we get ready for a cold front to move through on Election Day. This will bring rain and storms through the area, and some of those storms may be strong to severe - we will have to keep a close eye on things as it may impact voting in spots. Temperatures will cool down after the front moves through, but we’ll bring in another chance for some rain by Thursday and Friday. That should be followed by another significant cool-down going into next weekend.