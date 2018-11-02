Beautiful Start to the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a cloudy and wet start to our Friday, skies will continue to clear later this evening and tonight ushering in some chilly temperatures as we start your Saturday. Look for overnight lows in the 30s and 40s across the Valley in the morning! The sky will be sunny in the afternoon and the weather perfect for any outdoor activities you might have going on. Going into Sunday, clouds will quickly increase, and we will introduce the risk of some light showers or drizzle.
Monday should have a pretty similar forecast as we get ready for a cold front to move through on Election Day. This will bring rain and storms through the area, and some of those storms may be strong to severe - we will have to keep a close eye on things as it may impact voting in spots. Temperatures will cool down after the front moves through, but we’ll bring in another chance for some rain by Thursday and Friday. That should be followed by another significant cool-down going into next weekend.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast- http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.