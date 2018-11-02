Chattahoochee Valley Boys & Girls Club hosts fine arts exhibit

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Boys and Girls Club hosted a fine arts exhibit Thursday afternoon.
The exhibit showcased the artwork of the club’s fine arts competition finalists.
"It's an outlet for the ones that may not be as athletic as the others. So, it's a time where they get to shine in their own way. The fine arts is hand in hand with academics and it just enables the kids to be more creative, to get those minds going, and those wheels turning in a different direction," said Talisha Young, education director at North Columbus Boys & Girls Club.
The competition is part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s National Fine Arts Exhibit, a comprehensive initiative promoting young people’s creativity and encouraging artistic skills and cultural enrichment.
