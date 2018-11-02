Cold Front Moving Through

Cold front is sweeping across the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, still plenty of showers out ahead of it. Showers should clear out by this evening for High School football games. Everyone will be in the 50′s by this evening, and we’ll all drop into the 40′s overnight. After a cold start, Saturday is looking great with highs topping out in those 60′s. Looking ahead, Sunday will start very similar, however, some showers could be possible by Sunday evening. SW Flow will bring wet weather to the area for Monday into Tuesday as our next storm system approaches. Look to be dealing with more thunderstorms on Tuesday as our next cold front moves through. May need the rain gear when you go out to vote! Things looks to cool off and dry out for the middle of the week.