Columbus police issuing reminder of potential holiday season car break-ins

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are seeing an uptick in the number of car break-ins as the holiday season quickly approaches, so now they are reminding people not to leave valuable items visible inside.
According to safecar.gov, nearly half of vehicle thefts are due to driver error.
Georgia is among the top five states for car break-ins and they recommend you never leave your keys in the car or your car running, even if it may be easy to do so if you’re just popping in and out of a gas station.
At night, they recommend that you park in well-lit areas or in a garage, if possible.
Some of the places that most commonly see cars broken into are hotel and department store parking lots.
Experienced thieves have been known to stake out parking lots looking for drivers transferring things.
Make sure you also hide any valuables in your car and lock the doors and roll up the windows, you do not make it easy for a thief to break in and snatch everything you spent your hard earned money on.
If you don’t have an alarm system, get one. The noise it puts out may be enough on its own to scare away a rookie thief.
