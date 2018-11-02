COURT: Muscogee Co. school teacher accused of sexual misconduct given $10K bond

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee Co. school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today.
At Friday afternoon’s proceedings 31-year-old Antonio Rainey, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was given a $10,000 bond but told not to have any contact with the victim.
“He actually has an attorney; Charles Cox from Macon who is going to be representing him in Superior Court- that’s where the case will be bound over and everything else on the case will happen there. So today when he asked me just to stand in for him for this hearing we agreed on a bond of $10,000.00 and waived the hearing,” said temporary attorney Mark Shelnutt.
The student’s allegations were presented to the school district in early October and following an internal investigation, Rainy was terminated from the district.
On Wednesday, he was arrested by the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department and charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority.
The case remains under investigation by police.
