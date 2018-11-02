CPD on scene of multiple accidents, heavy traffic moves slowly

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are on the scene of multiple accidents, one of which is on I-185 and another on J.R. Allen Pkwy.
This accident has caused southbound traffic just before the Macon Rd. exit to back up as it slowly moves through.
There is no word on if any injuries were sustained in the accident.
A multi-vehicle accident has also occurred on J.R. Allen Pkwy. eastbound coming into Columbus.
The bridge is currently closed.
There is no word if injuries were sustained in this accident either.
Drivers should take an alternate route in both locations.
Police are also asking that you slow down, expect delays and move over for emergency vehicles while they work to clear the scene.
