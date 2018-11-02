Day 2 of Lee County capital murder trial cut short after defense claim regarding evidence

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Thursday was day two of the 2016 capital murder trial for what authorities call a home invasion turned homicide.
Four people are charged in this case where Curtis “Bennie” Rudd was shot and killed inside his Lee Road 177 home in Cusseta, Alabama.
The trial was cut short because the defense said there is evidence they had not seen until the state presented it today.
23-year-old Davonte Mike is the first of four who will have a jury decide their fate in this case.
Opelika Police Sgt. John Hester was first to take the stand today.
During police testimony, the defense attorneys said there was a statement from co-defendant Robert Wiggins that the state may not have turned over prior to the trial for the defense to review.
“Alright ladies and gentleman, we are going to have to take a break to discuss a legal issue," Judge Christopher Hughes told the jury.
After discussion, it appeared the statement in question was unintentionally not in the hands of the defense.
Meantime, authorities debunk an initial statement from Wiggins that he was shot in a separate incident on Raintree Street in Opelika.
Wiggins is said to have showed up to the hospital the same night of the crime at the Rudd home and is believed to have been shot by Rudd during the home invasion.
Medical experts gave testimony the bullet is still lodged inside Wiggins body so they haven’t matched a bullet to Rudd’s gun.
The gun believed to have killed Rudd was located by a K9 in the backyard of a home where some of the defendants frequented.
Defense attorneys are asking the jury if they find Mike guilty, that it would be of felony murder charges rather than capital. A felony charged would give Mike the possibility of parole while capital would not.
The prosecution and defense said they are going to compare files of this case to make sure both sides have seen everything before it’s presented in court.
Wiggins, 22-year-old Khaleef Marshall , and 25-year-old Shakeela Dailey are also charged with capital murder in this case.
Authorities said they believe Dailey drove the other suspects to and from Rudd’s home.
The other suspects are expected to have separate trials after Mike’s trial is finished.
Defense are expected to call more witnesses to the stand on Friday.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.