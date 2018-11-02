GA voters to decide on bill allowing earlier alcohol sales on Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Along with choosing the state of Georgia’s next governor, voters will also have the opportunity to decide on several amendments and bills.
One such bill that will show up on ballots in some Georgia counties will deal with the time alcohol is sold on Sundays.
The brunch bill, if approved, would allow alcohol to be sold on Sunday in restaurants at 11:00 a.m.
Currently, alcohol can be sold in restaurants on Sundays starting at 12:30 p.m.
The referendum would not extend the hours stores can sell packaged beer and wine on Sundays.
