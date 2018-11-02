LaGrange PD Hosts Israeli Police Representatives

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM)- Dozens of representatives from the Israeli National Police Force visited the LaGrange Police Department this week as a part of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange, or GILEE.
GILEE’s goal is to enhance law enforcement development and international cooperation to improve law enforcement and public safety through the protection of civil rights.
The La Grange Police provided insight and training to the Israeli National Police Force Representatives.
“The Israeli National Police representatives were extremely engaged in our department’s tactics and procedures as well as our successes in community policing,” said LPD Lt. Eric Lohr.
“We look forward to continuing this collaborative relationship in the future.”
GILEE is a joint project with Georgia State University, local, state, federal, and international law enforcement as well as public safety agencies.
