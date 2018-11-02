Montana woman rescues wandering llama from Yellowstone park

This Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 photo shows Ike the llama, middle, who was rescued after three months on the loose in Yellowstone National Park, is pictured with other llamas at Yellowstone Llama in Bozeman, Mont. Susi Huelsmeyer-Sinay captured Ike on Sunday, saying she feared he would not survive the winter in the park. Ike's owner, Beau Baty with Wilderness Ridge Trail Llamas of Idaho Falls, Idaho, said Ike's rescuer was going to keep him. (Susi Huelsmeyer-Sinay via AP) (AP)