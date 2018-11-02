Multiple students, teachers receive minor injuries after fight at Southwest Middle School in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Multiple teachers and students received injuries at Southwest Middle School in Savannah Friday morning after a fight broke out between three female students.
The injuries were described as minor. Most victims received injuries during attempts to restore order and break up the fight between the three students.
“The school was doing a school event outside, so there was a group of students outside,” said Kurt Hetager with Chatham County Schools. “The initial report is that there was a large group, a fray, but it was actually an altercation between three females. There were a number of kids outside because of the event they were doing. As you know with students that are young, if you have an altercation, they typically want to get close and rubberneck and see what’s going on. You had what looked like a large crowd involved in a fight, but it was not. It was only three kids. Subsequently trying to get control of it and work through the crowd, teachers did sustain some very minor injures. Same with a few students."
Three teachers received injuries while attempting to break up the crowd and fight. Campus Police and EMS examined some students who also may have received minor injuries.
Chief Chuck Kearns with Chatham County Emergency Services said four ambulances responded to the scene. EMS transported two teachers to the hospital and examined 12 students with minor injuries. None of the students had to be transported to the hospital.
School administration will handle the incident, according to the Savannah-Chatham Public School System.
