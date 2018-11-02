Protests in Pakistan delay release of Christian woman

Pakistani cleric Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, addresses at a mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Saeed, a radical cleric wanted by the United States, urged followers to hold rallies across Pakistan on Friday to condemn the Supreme Court decision that acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, who spent eight years on death row accused of blasphemy. Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers in parliament called Thursday for reforming the judicial system and Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law — so that innocents like Bibi wouldn't spent years languishing in jail. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) (AP)