Security experts question border mission for military

In this Oct. 31, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, Master Sgt. Matt Conn, a loadmaster with the 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., directs an Army HMMWV into a C-17 Globemaster III at Ft. Knox, Ky., to assist Department of Homeland Security along the southwest border. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has left no doubt his top priority as leader of the military is making it more “lethal” _ better at war and more prepared for it. And yet, nothing about the military’s new mission at the U.S.-Mexico border advances that goal. (Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force via AP) (Airman 1st Class Daniel Hernande)