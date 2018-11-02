3 Selma police officers arrested, on administrative leave

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Three officers with the Selma Police Department have been arrested and charged with making false statements related to a matter under investigation by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office. Details on the nature of the AG’s investigation have not been released.
Marshall’s office identified the arrested officers as
- Toriano Neely, also known as Tory Neely, 48, a lieutenant who supervised the department’s detectives;
- Jeffrey Hardy, also known as Jeff Hardy, 45, a sergeant under Neely’s supervision; and
- Kendall Thomas, 38, a sergeant formerly under Neely’s supervision.
Neely, Hardy and Thomas were indicted Thursday by a Dallas County grand jury. Each surrendered Friday morning at the Dallas County Jail.
The AG’s office says the three are charged specifically with knowingly falsifying, concealing or covering up material or making a false or fraudulent statement in a matter under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.
The charge is a class C felony that holds a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
All three officers have been on administrative leave from the Selma Police Department since September.
The officers are being represented by Montgomery attorney Julian McPhillips, who has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the case.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.