Some residents in Muscogee County concerned with voter suppression in general election

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - There has been much concern about voter suppression concerning the current general election.
One Columbus woman, who has voted for nearly 50 years, thought she wouldn’t be able to cast her ballot in this election.
When Mary Lewis tried to early vote last week, she was told she wasn’t registered in Columbus and somehow her registration had been moved to Richmond County, Georgia. She was also told that her name changed.
The Muscogee County Elections Office were able to figure out and fix the mistake, and Lewis was able to cast her vote Thursday afternoon.
Elections officials say if you have any issue with voting, contact them immediately. You can also ask for a provisional ballot.
