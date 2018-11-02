Sports Overtime: Week 12

November 2, 2018 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 4:41 PM

CITY, ST (WTVM) - It’s week 12 of Sports Overtime. This week’s Game of the Week is Schley County at Marion County.

Here is a list of high school football games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:

Schley County vs. Marion County

Dooly County vs. Brookstone

Taylor County vs. Pacelli

Columbus vs. Northside

Troup vs. Cartersville

Shaw vs. LaGrange

Southland vs. Tift

Flint River vs. Calvary Christian

Spencer vs. Jordan

Snook Chrisitan vs. Chambers

Glenwood vs. Pike

Park Crossing vs. Auburn

Smiths station vs. Eufaula

Russell County vs. B.T. Washington

Chatt. County vs. Stewart County

Terrell County vs. Randolph-Clay

Crawford County vs.Central-Talbotton

Macon County vs. Manchester

Kendrick vs. Pike County

Carver vs. Americus-Sumter

Lakeside vs. South Choctaw

Beulah vs. McKensie

Westover vs. Hardaway

