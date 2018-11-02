Week 1 of Lee Co. capital murder trial wraps up

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Friday was day three of the capital murder trial in Lee County, AL for the January 2016 shooting death of Curtis “Bennie” Rudd.
A Lee County jury heard testimony from a number of witnesses including widow, Kay Rudd.
Arguably, one of the more impacting moments this week was when Kay Rudd took the stand to testify what she saw and heard the night of her husband’s death.
In a frantic 911 call, you can hear Kay Rudd asking dispatch to “please hurry” and that her husband was “shot in the chest”.
23-year-old Davonte Mike the first of four to stand trial that is charged with capital murder.
Kay Rudd testified Curtis Rudd and her were in bed when they heard two rings of their doorbell, waking them in the middle of the night.
She said her husband got his gun and as they walked toward their front door, their lights were turned on in several rooms, including their dining room, where she said she saw more than one masked man standing.
“I heard two shots then Bennie shot one," Kay Rudd said.
Testimony revealed Robert Wiggins, 22, was the man who is believed to be shot by Rudd when shots were exchanged.
The bullet Wiggins was hit by is said to still be lodged inside of his body, so we have not heard testimony that investigators have matched a bullet to Rudd’s gun.
Defense attorneys made it clear they believe Davonte Mike played a role in the home invasion, but should not be charged with capital murder. The defense is looking for felony murder charges which would give Mike the possibility of parole if found guilty.
Khaleef Marshall, 22, and Shakeela Dailey, 25, are also charged with capital murder in this case. They are expected to have separate trials after Mike’s trial is finished.
