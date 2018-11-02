With Trump in Montana, Sen. Jon Tester turns to 'The Dude'

In this Oct. 17 2018 photo actor Jeff Bridges smiles during an appearance at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., where Bridges urged the crowd to vote for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. The actor, known for his portrayal of a character nicknamed "The Dude" in "The Big Lebowski," is arguably the biggest name to appear on Tester's behalf this election season as the candidate seeks to distance himself from the Democratic Party mainstream. (Rachel Leathe /Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP) (Rachel Leathe)