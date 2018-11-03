Closing of Woodland, GA railroad crossings raises health and safety concerns for residents

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Residents in Woodland, Georgia say they’re concerned for the safety of their neighbors now that the railroad crossings dividing the city are closed.
Those crossings are being repaired. State Representative Debbie Buckner says she doesn’t believe the work, which is forcing drivers to take a significantly longer detour, wasn’t communicated properly to the community. Those living in the area say they’ve missed ambulance calls and have even been unable to get to the other side of Woodland to vote.
Fire Chief Roy Mallory says it creates a problem for fire crews to have to take a 15 to 20 minute detour to places that would normally take less than five minutes to get to.
“I mean a house could be completely burned down. Say you have somebody trapped in there. They’ll be burned before you can get there and get them out,” says Mallory.
Tonight, hear from those woodland residents and Representative Buckner who explains why it should have never happened. News leader nine’s Tony Sloan is getting answers. Look for his exclusive story tonight at 11 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.