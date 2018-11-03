Crowd gathers come together, tailgate for Fountain City Classic

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It was a beautiful for day for people to spend together at the Fountain City Classic and take full advantage of the activities planned for the weekend.
Even after the game finished and Albany State University took home the win over Fort Valley State University, people remain outside to enjoy the full experience.
Over the course of the parade and the game, the president of Visit Columbus, GA, Peter Bowden, says they tracked around 25,000 people coming out for the Fountain City Classic weekend.
He says the classic will generate approximately $900,000 for the city over the days that fans will come in and stay the night and do things around the city.
“It feels wonderful to be here and see the crowd and comrade-ship and the fellowship,” says tailgater Sarah Beecham. “To just know that we can come together for something positive, it feels great.”
“Fort Valley and Albany State, they believe in giving back to the community and, if you notice, they’re doing that through scholarships through this game,” says tailgater Marvin Broadwater, Sr.
Both schools are focusing on recruitment as they use profits from the game to provide scholarships for students.
