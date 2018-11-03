Harris County School District announces Teacher of the Year

“To represent a district full of dedicated and talented educators is an honor I was not expecting but I am so happy and gracious to have received. I grew up in Harris County and I am a product of this school system, which makes this merit even more special,” Naugher commented with regards to this honor. “My students, past and present, inspire me to bring my very best to the classroom every day. I strive to provide quality instruction, create an environment where students feel safe, build confidence, and foster a love for lifelong learning.”