Harris County School District announces Teacher of the Year

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has named their newest district-wide Teacher of the Year.
Mallory Naugher, a fourth grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Mulberry Creek Elementary School in Cataula, received the award.
Naugher graduated from Harris County High School and completed her student teaching at Mulberry Creek Elementary School.
“To represent a district full of dedicated and talented educators is an honor I was not expecting but I am so happy and gracious to have received. I grew up in Harris County and I am a product of this school system, which makes this merit even more special,” Naugher commented with regards to this honor. “My students, past and present, inspire me to bring my very best to the classroom every day. I strive to provide quality instruction, create an environment where students feel safe, build confidence, and foster a love for lifelong learning.”
Naugher has been a teacher at Mulberry Creek for eight years.
“Ms. Naugher is a team player and dedicated teacher. Her creativity and talents have enabled her to modify her classroom so that students feel they can learn best,” said Mulberry Creek Principal Beverly Weaver. “Her classroom management is done in a way that is firm but consistent and effective. Her students love and respect her.”
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.