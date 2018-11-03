Korean War soldier, Columbus native laid to rest in Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The remains of a Korean War soldier from Columbus has made it home.
Sgt. 1st Class James Silas Streetman, Jr. was laid to rest on Nov. 3 at the Main Post Cemetary on Fort Benning.
The funeral took place at 1:00 p.m. at the Infantry Center Chapel.
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Sgt. Streetman was killed in action on July 22, 1950.
His remains were sent to the National Cemetary of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Earlier this year, experts were able to identify his remains using DNA analysis.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.