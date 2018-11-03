LaGrange police investigating shots fired into an Old Airport Rd. apartment

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department are investing after shots were allegedly fired into an apartment residence.
Police responded to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 3 and spoke with two sisters who lived in the apartment in the 100 block of Old Airport Rd.
They said they were inside their apartment at 1:50 a.m. when they heard three gunshots, one of which struck the bedroom window and another hit the sliding glass door.
Officers were able to recover three shell casings in the area.
The sisters were not injured in this incident.
Police have not named any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact LPD detectives at (706) 883-2621 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at (706) 812-1000.
