Many women ran for office, will they win in record numbers?

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif, center, marches in the Women's March as they walk to the White House from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Gender politics have been the defining issue of this election cycle, beginning with the mobilization by women against the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. But it is not yet clear whether the glass will crack or shatter on Election Day 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) (AP)