More Storms Are Coming...

A frosty start to your Saturday, many of you heading out today will need the sweaters, but by this afternoon, abundant sunshine will warm us up nicely into the mid to upper 60′s. Sunday looks to start off cool and sunny as well, but our next disturbance will quickly roll in bringing progressively cloudier skies as Sunday goes along, and I wouldn’t rule out a shower by Sunday night. On Monday, our next storm system will be getting its act together to the west, and there will be plenty of clouds and a couple of showers for the Valley. Tuesday is huge day with Elections, and unfortunately the weather doesn’t look to cooperate. SPC is highlighting a risk for severe weather, though it looks as though the best energy will be well north of us by the time the cold front and its storms move through here. For now, expect some thunderstorms Tuesday, but this is a typical storm system from this time of the year and the severe threat looks to be low for the Valley at this time. Wednesday looks dry, but it won’t last, with another storm system quickly moving in Thursday into Friday.