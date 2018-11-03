Parkland survivors vote for 1st time, months after massacre

By KELLI KENNEDY and MIKE SCHNEIDER | November 3, 2018 at 8:10 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 8:13 AM

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Nine months after 17 classmates and teachers were gunned down, survivors of the Parkland school shooting are voting for the first time.

They have mobilized tens of thousands at rallies and crisscrossed the country to register teen voters. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student activists set their sights on the 4 million U.S. citizens turning 18 this year. They're hoping to counteract voter apathy among young people during midterm elections.

Many of the activists postponed college plans to mobilize young voters. Many support gun reform, in the name of their fallen classmates.

It's been a whirlwind for the students, with celebrity support from Oprah to Kim Kardashian, a Time magazine cover and late-night TV spots — but all of it lost unless it motivates students to vote.

