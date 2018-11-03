River and Rail restaurant in Uptown Columbus closing its doors

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus will have one less restaurant when one shuts its doors a week from now.
River and Rail has announced that they will be closing their doors on Nov. 10.
The restaurant opened in February 2017 on Broadway in Uptown Columbus and describes itself as a “farm-to-table restaurant” bringing “West Coast culinary and cocktails” to Columbus.
They announced their last day of service in a Facebook post, saying “It has been our pleasure being a part of your community and we hope you will continue to support our friends and local neighboring downtown restaurants.”
