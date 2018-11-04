Columbus Police responding to shooting, armed robbery of employee of store on Farr road

Columbus Police responding to shooting, armed robbery of employee of store on Farr road
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the Marigny Friday night.
By Chandler Morgan | November 3, 2018 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 10:32 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is the first to confirm Columbus Police are responding to a shooting on Farr road. News leader 9 has crews on scene working to gather more details. Police are releasing limited details about the suspect; the suspect is described as a male.

The employee of the corner store, BG Mart, on Farr road was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries related to the incident according to police.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: Columbus police investigating possible shooting on Farr Road. >>> http://www.wtvm.com/2018/11/04/columbus-police-ems-responding-shooting-farr-road/

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Saturday, November 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.