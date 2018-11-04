Columbus Police responding to shooting, armed robbery of employee of store on Farr road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is the first to confirm Columbus Police are responding to a shooting on Farr road. News leader 9 has crews on scene working to gather more details. Police are releasing limited details about the suspect; the suspect is described as a male.
The employee of the corner store, BG Mart, on Farr road was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries related to the incident according to police.
This is a developing story.
