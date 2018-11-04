The Latest: 1st results reject New Caledonia's independence

A man, right, drapes the flag of New Caledonia on his shoulders as the French flag flies in the background as he and a woman line up to cast their votes at a polling station in Noumea, New Caledonia, as part of an independence referendum, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Voters in New Caledonia are deciding whether the French territory in the South Pacific should break free from the European country that claimed it in the mid-19th century. (AP Photo/Mathurin Derel) (Mathurin Derel)