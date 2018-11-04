Stormy Week For The Valley!

Wet Week Ahead! Clouds have overspread the area as expected with moisture overspreading the area. A series of disturbances will bring rainy weather to the Valley though this Friday. Showers will come and go tonight through Monday night.
On Tuesday, cold front and associated squall line will move through the area, SPC continues to issue a slight risk for severe weather. Main risk being damaging winds, though the threat remains low. Southerly flow continues into Wednesday-Friday as more disturbances bring chances of rain to the area. Overall expect highs in the 70′s all week.
Major cool down this weekend will bring an end to the rain and much sunnier weather.
