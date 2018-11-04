TOP STORIES ON 9: Week in review

(WTVM) - Halloween has come and gone until next year, but the Chattahoochee Valley did not slow down. Let’s take a look at some of this week’s top stories.
Police in Roanoke, AL found a body of a female in a wooded area Tuesday as they assisted the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case.
31-year-old Antonio Rainey has been terminated from his position as a teacher within the Muscogee County School District and arrested following accusations of sexual misconduct with a student.
Rene Welch, a former employee of the Chambers County Probate Office, was found to have taken $299,861.68 over the course of her employment following a year-long investigation by the State Auditor’s Office. Welch has been charged with first-degree theft of property.
Several police officers responded to the Taco Bell on Macon Rd. in Columbus. According to restaurant employees, a cab driver says he was robbed after picking up passengers on Forrest Road. He says the passengers also shot him in the the neck with a weapon.
A Columbus family was awakened by a fire taking over their home with no way to escape. A neighbor heard and sprung into action, bringing a ladder over to help the family escape. Firefighters were later able to put out the flames and save the pets.
A 24-year-old man entered a McDonald’s in Birmingham and opened fire. He entered the restaurant when an employee opened the door for a father and sons to leave. When the masked gunman began firing, the father began shooting at him.
New information has been released about what sent a Spencer High School special needs student to the hospital with a large gash in his head. Last week, a parent alleged a teacher threw her son into a locker during a fight between him and another student. Police and MCSD have now found that the student suffered a head wound as the teacher broke up the fight.
19-year-old Romano Copeland was arrested after police say he broke into cars and stole multiple items, including an AR-15. Copeland has been charged with 141 counts of entering an automobile and 145 counts of criminal possession for tools of crime during the commission of a crime among other things.
Adrian Alexander Jacobs, 26, is charged with felony rape, home invasion, and aggravated assault. He is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Police say one male was shot and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life threatening injuries on Thursday, Nov. 1.
