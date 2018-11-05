The best local deals for Veterans Day 2018

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus and the surrounding area is home to more than 30,000 active or retired military personnel and with Veterans Day coming up on November 11th it’s important to take time out to thank our military for their service.
Many local and national businesses are also showing their gratitude. Here are some of the best deals for military and veterans this year:
- Shane’s Rib Shack: Offering a complimentary sandwich, regular side, and 20-oz beverage. Offer valid November 8th to November 10th.
- Applebee’s: Offering a free meal from a limited menu on November 11th.
- Wild Wing Cafe: Offering a chosen complimentary meal on November 11th.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Offering one small order of wings and a side of fries for free on November 11th.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: On November 11th between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM, veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from a limited menu.
- Cracker Barrel: Offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a crafted coffee on November 11th.
- Ruby Tuesday: Veterans, active duty and reserve service members get a free appetizer on November 11th.
- Little Caesars: On November 11th, current military personnel and veterans can stop by for a free Hot-n-Ready® Lunch Combo.
- IHOP: Offering free red, white, and blue pancakes with whipped cream on November 11th.
- Krispy Kreme: Military and veterans get 1 free donut and small coffee on November 11th.
- Outback Steakhouse: Offering all veterans and active military a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage on November 11th.
- Olive Garden: Offering a free entree from a special menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and bread sticks on November 11th.
- Red Lobster: Offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans and active military personnel on November 11th.
- Longhorn Steakhouse: On November 11th veterans can get a free appetizer or dessert as well as a 10% table discount.
- TGI Fridays: Offering a free lunch menu item from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on November 11th.
- Texas Roadhouse: Offering complimentary lunch and beverage from special menu on November 11th.
- Red Robin: Get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on November 11th.
- Chili’s: Offering a free meal to military and veterans on November 11th.
- Famous Dave’s: On November 11th and 12th, former and current military personnel will receive a free 2 Meat Salute.
- Denny’s: Offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM on November 11th and November 12th.
- Golden Corral: Offering a free sit-in dinner on November 12th.
- Alabama State Parks and Federal Parks: Offering free admission on November 11th.
- The World of Coca-Cola: Offering free admission the week of Veterans Day.
- Georgia Aquarium: From November 10th-17th the Georgia Aquarium is offering 20 percent off general admission tickets.
- B&Bs for Vets: The innkeepers participating will offer a minimum of one room for one night free around the Veterans Day holiday.
- Red Roof Inns: Offering a 20% Discount for all active duty military and veterans when they book from November 1st to December 31st.
- Super 8 Hotels: 20% discount off your stay for bookings made from October 16th to December 11th.
- Great Clips: On November 11th, veterans can get either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date.
- Sport Clips: Participating locations are offering free haircuts on November 11th.
- Home Depot: Offering a 10% discount to all veterans on November 11th.
- Lowe’s: Offering a 10 percent discount on in-store U.S. purchases made on November 11th.
- Rack Room Shoes: Military personnel and their dependents get a 10% discount off entire purchase on November 11th.
- Mattress Firm: 20% off any purchase for current and former military members made from November 9th to November 12th.
- Publix: Offering 10% off groceries on November 11th for military members and veterans.
- Under Armour: Offering 15% Off for veterans, service members, and first responders during Veterans Day week.
- Goo Goo Express Washes- Offering a free car wash on November 11th.
Not all locations participate so check your local pick and don’t forget to bring along your military ID.
