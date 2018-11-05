Brady, Patriots beat Rodgers, Packers 31-17

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER | November 4, 2018 at 11:38 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 11:38 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 294 yards and a touchdown, and James White ran for two scores to lead the New England Patriots to a 31-17 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

It was the sixth straight victory for the Patriots (7-2).

Rodgers completed 24 of 43 passes and two touchdowns in his second career matchup with Brady.

It was 17-all late in the third quarter when Aaron Jones fumbled for Green Bay (3-4-1).

New England receiver Julian Edelman hit White on a 37-yard catch-and-run to set up White's second score, a 1-yard run. On the Patriots next possession, Brady connected with Josh Gordon for a 55-yard TD.

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates his touchdown catch against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Gordon caught four passes for 115 yards.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots running back James White, right, runs past Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots running back James White, right, celebrates his touchdown run with Joe Thuney, left, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
