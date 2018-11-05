Capital murder defendant tells investigators he ‘stayed in car’ during death of Lee Co. man

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The capital murder trial for Curtis “Bennie” Rudd’s death picked back up on Monday.
Defendant Davonte Mike walked into the court room for the fourth day to hear testimony and evidence in this case.
Attorneys for Mike have said during this trial that they believe Mike might have participated in the home invasion, but is charged improperly with the capital murder charges.
The defense is looking for felony murder. If found guilty, Mike would have the possibility of parole.
Robert Bulger is one of several witnesses the prosecution called to the stand in the trial for the shooting death of Rudd.
Bulger said he was with all four defendants charged in this case before the alleged home invasion turned homicide happened at the Rudd home along Lee Road 177. Bulger said he went to the hospital to check on Robert Wiggins who was shot that night – a decision he said he regrets.
“I woke up in shock. When I woke up, I threw the cover off me and jumped out of bed,” said Bulger. “I wasn’t really thinking because if I was thinking, I wouldn’t have went because I didn’t want to get into this. But, I went, I got myself into it, and I’m here right now.”
Bulger pointed out Mike in the courtroom. Mike is on trial charged with capital murder and Bulger recalled seeing what he was wearing that night.
“A black vest, black shirt, black pants, and black ski mask." Bulger described.
However , the defense said Bulger did not say in his initial statements to police that Mike was wearing a ski mask when he saw him that night.
Testimony from Lee County Captain Van Jackson revealed Mike told Jackson, Wiggins told co-defendant Shakeela Dailey where to go and they ended up stopping in front of the Rudd residence that January 2016 night.
“He [Davonte Mike] says he stays in the car and Robert Wiggins is gone for a short time. Robert Wiggins runs back and jumps into the vehicle,” said Jackson.
Jackson said during his interview with Mike, Mike also said Wiggins told Mike he was shot and needed to be taken to the hospital.
Bullets collected at the scene were shown to a jury who will ultimately decide Mike’s fate.
Closing arguments are expected to happen tomorrow morning.
22-year-old Khaleef Marshall and 25-year-old Shakeela Dailey are also charged with capital murder in this case. They are expected to have separate trials along with Wiggins after Mike’s trial is finished.
