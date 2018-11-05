First Alabama baby conceived with INVOcell born in Northport

Approved by the FDA in 2015, INVOcell places eggs retrieved from the mother into a small plastic device with sperm. The device is then inserted into the mother’s vagina. Rather than growing an embryo in an expensive lab, the mother then acts as the incubator for life to come together. After several days, the device is removed and if an egg was fertilized, it is then placed back into the mother's uterus. The method is a gentler approach to fertility treatment than a more aggressive IVF that requires more medications, doctor visits, and expenses.