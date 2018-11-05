Former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Former Chief Justice for the Georgia Supreme Court P. Harris Hines was killed Sunday afternoon in a car crash near Atlanta.
His wife, Helen Hines, was with her husband in the car and survived the crash.
“We are all shocked and devastated,” Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said. “Former Chief Justice P. Harris Hines was a giant of a man. Because of the love he so freely extended to others, he was loved and cherished by every member of this Court, by our staff, and by just about every person who ever met him."
"For me personally, he was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. My heart is broken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife, Helen, their son and daughter, and their families.”
Justice Hines was 75 years old and had just retired at the end of August.
He spent 50 years serving as a judge in Cobb County and on the Supreme Court of Georgia.
