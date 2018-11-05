Fox NFL Sunday to broadcast live from York Field at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – A big announcement is coming from Fort Benning as a part of its Centennial Tailgate Party.
Fox NFL will broadcast live from York Field on Fort Benning on November 11 at 11 a.m.
The broadcast will happen during Fort Benning’s Fox NFL Centennial Tailgate Party. The celebration is a fun, family event with kids’ activities, inflatables, food, beverages, and so much more.
The games aired on Fox will be between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information click here.
