GA Democratic nominees for Secretary of State, Attorney General visit Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Democratic nominees for Georgia Secretary of State and Georgia Attorney General made a stop at the Columbus Airport Monday morning.
Candidates John Barrow and Charlie Bailey made the fly-in campaign stop in efforts to continue encouraging their base to vote on election day.
The two candidates focused on the responsibilities of the positions they are campaigning for and the importance of having the right people in those positions working for Georgia.
“The secretary of state is also the person we hire to make sure that our elections are fair and our voting information is safe and secure," said Barrow, Secretary of State nominee.
Barrow and Bailey will continue campaigning form city to city on Monday, flying in as the weather permits.
