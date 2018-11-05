Harris County school bus driver and student honored with lifesaving award

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A school bus driver and student in Harris County were awarded by the Harris County School District’s Board of Education for saving the life of a student.
On October 5, Mary Beth Hudson was in route to exit the campus of Mulberry Creek Elementary with students after a full day of school. Fourth grader Kaitlyn Blackmon then yelled for Hudson, stating that a student was choking and needed help.
Hudson, a trained bus driver of HCSD is also certificated in Red Cross adult and child first aid/CPR/AED. She quickly and safety stopped and secured the bus to make her way to the child who was choking. She immediately began the Heimlich maneuver and on the third abdominal thrust, the object was dislodged.
“We are so thankful the student was okay, for Kaitlyn noticing and calling for help, and for Mrs. Hudson’s training and quick thinking,” said Cheryl Johnson, transportation assistant director. “It was wonderful to see both Mrs. Hudson and Kaitlyn recognized by the Board of Education with the Lifesaving Award,”
Both Hudson and Blackmon were awarded during a school district meeting on Nov. 1.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.