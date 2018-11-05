Lanett man killed in car crash

LAFAYETTE, AL (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash on Monday morning left one local Lanett man dead.
Nicholas David Patterson, 29, was killed when his car collided with a tractor-trailer.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Patterson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 50 near Providence Road, approximately three miles east of Lafayette. The roadway remains closed until authorities can remove the tractor-trailer.
