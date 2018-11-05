Muscogee Co. school recognized for supporting military students and families

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) announced Columbus High School as one of six schools selected as a winner of the new Military Flagship School Award on Monday.
The Military Flagship School Award recognizes schools for going above and beyond to provide a supportive environment for military students and families.
All schools can apply for this award and the applications were evaluated by a committee including active members of the military, school liaison officers, school district staff, and members of the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.
According to GaDOE, every school selected as a winner includes excused absences for students during their parents’ overseas deployment departure or deployment arrival day, online or phone registration for incoming military members from overseas Department of Defense military bases, and a military buddy system linking incoming military students with other military students during the first weeks of school.
Columbus High School was noted for the following:
- Student 2 Student (S2S) student leadership program: welcomes new military transfer students by taking them on a tour of the school and serving as a lunch buddy, if needed.
- Peer Helper program: provides support to military students by offering peer tutors to assist students who are struggling academically and, through a partnership with the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC), 24-hour, web-based tutoring services to all military students.
- Pre-registration night: a separate night observed specifically for transfer students, who are typically military.
- Attendance policy specifically for military families: administrators will individually consider military absence requests.
Each 2018 winner will receive a special visit from State Superintendent Richard Woods and other officials and will receive a banner to display in their school advertising their status as a Military Flagship School.
GaDOE plans to make the Military Flagship School Award an annual recognition, with a new cohort of schools honored each year.
“As the child of a military family myself, it means so much to me to recognize schools that are doing an exceptional job caring for Georgia’s military students and families,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
