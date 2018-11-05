Opelika PD investigating shooting and assault on Cherry Ave.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opeilka Police are investigating a shooting and assault that took place late Thursday evening.
Three juveniles were sitting in a parked car near the 300 block of Cherry Avenue when shots were fired into the vehicle.
One juvenile was shot in the leg and another received minor cuts from the following assault.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
