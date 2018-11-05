Oxford police searching for possible Auburn fan in alleged attempted kidnapping incident

(WTVM) – The Oxford Police Department in Mississippi needs your help identifying a possible Auburn fan wanted for attempted kidnapping.
On Saturday, October 20 around 8 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Van Buren Avenue near South 5th Street.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim and found that she was grabbed from behind as she walked east on Van Buren Avenue by an unknown white male, approximately 5’11’’, wearing a dark colored zip up jacket, orange or red shirt, khaki’s and a light tan Costa ball cap with a light blue Costa symbol.
The victim was able to fight the attacker off and she then ran to a nearby residence and called 911. The suspect ran from the scene on Van Buren Avenue towards the Ford Center parking lot where he got into a possible white Nissan Maxima.
This incident happened the night Ole Miss played Auburn. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact investigator Fortner at (662) 232-2400.
