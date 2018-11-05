Tired of waiting in long election lines? Some free pizza might help

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - From tough decisions to long lines plenty of things can add stress to your voting day. Thankfully, this non-profit knows just how to help everyone out: Free pizza.
On Election days, Pizza to the Polls will send free pizzas from local pizzerias to voters waiting in long lines at their polling places
According to their website, they’ll deliver to anyone, any poll, any party.
All you have to do is apply on their website or post a picture of your polling line to social media then send over plenty of delicious pizza for everyone waiting to vote.
The organization has already sent 1,154 pizzas to 785 polling places around the country this year.
“Americans are hungry for democracy and are turning out in record numbers to vote,” reads the group’s website.
“But that means long lines and sometimes empty stomachs, which might discourage these brave patriots from performing their civic duty. Fortunately,Pizza to the Polls is here to deliver the one thing that pairs so perfectly with freedom: piping hot ‘za."
Check out their website to donate or request pizzas.
